The power outage in Pa Khlok tomorrow, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to affect areas along Route 4027, from Siri Village Phuket to the 7-Eleven store near the entrance to Baan Udomsuk.
The areas in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage there tomorrow are along Soi Bangtao 4/2.
On Thursday (Oct 31), the areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage will be along Route 4027, from the intersection with Route 4031 to the Al Amanah Co-Operative Phuket Ltd.
In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.