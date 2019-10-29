Electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok and Cherng Talay tomorrow (Oct 30) and other parts of Pa Klok on Thursday as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 05:52PM

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Oct 31). Maps: PEA / Google Maps)

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Oct 31). Maps: PEA / Google Maps)

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Oct 30). Maps: PEA / Google Maps)

The power outage in Pa Khlok tomorrow, from 9am to 4:30pm, is to affect areas along Route 4027, from Siri Village Phuket to the 7-Eleven store near the entrance to Baan Udomsuk.

The areas in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage there tomorrow are along Soi Bangtao 4/2.

On Thursday (Oct 31), the areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage will be along Route 4027, from the intersection with Route 4031 to the Al Amanah Co-Operative Phuket Ltd.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.