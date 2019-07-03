Kata Rocks
Electricity outages to hit Chalong, Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Chalong and in parts of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (July 4) as work is carried out on high voltage power cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 12:00PM

The power outages in both areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm while work is carried out on high voltage power cables. Photo; PEA

The power outage in Chalong will affect a large area off Chao Fa West Rd. Image: Google Maps / PEA

The power outage in Srisoonthorn will affect a large area north of Srisoonthorn Rd. Image: PEA

The power outage in Srisoonthorn will affect a large area north of Srisoonthorn Rd. Image: Google Maps / PEA

The power outages in both areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm

In Chalong, the affected areas will be along on the east side of Chao Fa West Rd, from Phuket Andaman Tropical Home to Chalong Hospital. (See map in gallery above.)

In Srisoonthorn, the affected areas will be along the north side of Srisoonthorn Rd, from the Heroines Monument to the entrance of Soi Cherng Talay 2. (Also see map in gallery above.)

Affected areas include Soi Thungchean, Soi U-tai, Baan Thungchean, Baan Manik, Ceramic Kitchen restaurant, Great Glove (Thailand) Co Ltd, Manik fresh market, 7-Eleven Baan Manik branch, Soi Noppadakaew, Chokchai Co Ltd, Baan Wana, Dumrongpan wood factory, Baan Bang Jo, Baan Suan Yu Charoen Village 2, in front of the Cherng Talay PTT gas station and Soi Cherng Talay 2.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information about the Chalong power outage call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or the PEA call centre at 1129.

For more information about the Srisoonthorn power outage call the PEA on 076-354379.

 

 

Phuket community
No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

A enormous task for Officials, just make safe and everything perfect what on Phuket normally is not ...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"There will be no official memorial service this Friday for the 47 Chinese tourists killed in t...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

No one?? Governor means: We Officials don't want to be reminded that we did allow a not or fake ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

"Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to ensure...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

After this 'natural' black water gets released from that lake into Naiharn Sea Bay we will g...(Read More)

 

