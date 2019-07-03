PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Chalong and in parts of Srisoonthorn tomorrow (July 4) as work is carried out on high voltage power cables.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 12:00PM

The power outage in Srisoonthorn will affect a large area north of Srisoonthorn Rd. Image: Google Maps / PEA

The power outage in Srisoonthorn will affect a large area north of Srisoonthorn Rd. Image: PEA

The power outage in Chalong will affect a large area off Chao Fa West Rd. Image: Google Maps / PEA

The power outages in both areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm while work is carried out on high voltage power cables. Photo; PEA

In Chalong, the affected areas will be along on the east side of Chao Fa West Rd, from Phuket Andaman Tropical Home to Chalong Hospital. (See map in gallery above.)

In Srisoonthorn, the affected areas will be along the north side of Srisoonthorn Rd, from the Heroines Monument to the entrance of Soi Cherng Talay 2. (Also see map in gallery above.)

Affected areas include Soi Thungchean, Soi U-tai, Baan Thungchean, Baan Manik, Ceramic Kitchen restaurant, Great Glove (Thailand) Co Ltd, Manik fresh market, 7-Eleven Baan Manik branch, Soi Noppadakaew, Chokchai Co Ltd, Baan Wana, Dumrongpan wood factory, Baan Bang Jo, Baan Suan Yu Charoen Village 2, in front of the Cherng Talay PTT gas station and Soi Cherng Talay 2.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information about the Chalong power outage call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or the PEA call centre at 1129.

For more information about the Srisoonthorn power outage call the PEA on 076-354379.