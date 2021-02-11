Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Tambon Thepkrasattri on Monday (Feb 15) and Pa Khlok on Tuesday (Feb 16) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Friday 12 February 2021, 09:30AM

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

The area in Tambon Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

The Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok notices issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The areas in Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to midday on Monday, are along Soi Bor Kruad, which spurs off the Ton Sai Waterfall Road east of Thalang Town.

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, are along the west side of Route 4027, from the Baan Muang Mai intersection to Baan Para School, including Baan Pakrong Cheep, Soi Mission Vista, CASADA, SoiJasmine, Soi Baan Nai Prasert, Tropica Villas Phuket, Soi Hinlad-Nuea and Baan Kubor Para.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.