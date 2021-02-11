BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok

Electricity outages to affect Thepkrasattri, Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Tambon Thepkrasattri on Monday (Feb 15) and Pa Khlok on Tuesday (Feb 16) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Friday 12 February 2021, 09:30AM

The Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok notices issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok notices issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The area in Tambon Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

The area in Tambon Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Feb 15). Image: PEA

« »

The areas in Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to midday on Monday, are along Soi Bor Kruad, which spurs off the Ton Sai Waterfall Road east of Thalang Town.

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, are along the west side of Route 4027, from the Baan Muang Mai intersection to Baan Para School, including Baan Pakrong Cheep, Soi Mission Vista, CASADA, SoiJasmine, Soi Baan Nai Prasert, Tropica Villas Phuket, Soi Hinlad-Nuea and Baan Kubor Para.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA Thalang office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town police chase wipeout lands officer in hospital, Myanmar man with kratom charge
No more snakes to be released in Phuket
Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier
China pulls BBC World News off air for content ‘violation’
Record low birth rate worries officials
Two million vaccine jabs by April
‘One Phuket’ launched to counter COVID poverty, failing food security
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Appeals for Phuket private sector to buy COVID vaccine! || February 11
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Royal visit
Phuket business leaders appeal ban on independent sourcing of COVID vaccine
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Myanmar leader writes to PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ten Cops, officials allowed COVID gambling den to operate! || February 10
Two more king cobras caught

 

Phuket community
Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Galong No,your immense tax won't pay for the damage. Stop whining and read the last paragra...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry leaders pitch for targeted campaigns to boost domestic tourism

the PCR test currently used for testing does not test for covid. it is neither specific or quantativ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

@Fascinated 400 baht won't cover repairing the stainless steel posts that were damaged. Our taxe...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

The next time, he might injure someone. Take away is right to drive, period! I'm so tired of the...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

4 Persons in the cabin of the truck, ( is that allowed?) and it had to be the driver to play GPS? No...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

Thai Officials better worry about the Thai standard of living of many Thai people. Millions around t...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Kevinsites. Just your demand will not make them return your money. You have to go to Court 2 times. ...(Read More)

Truck driver busy checking GPS, hits Heroines Monument barrier

400 baht- that will teach him!! ...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Mr Manassanan and Kata Ltd have not been responsive to our repeated demands to refund our investmen...(Read More)

Record low birth rate worries officials

With lockdowns having been in place since April we are in for a mini boom around now- people had not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 