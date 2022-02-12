BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok as work is carried out on upgrading high and low voltage cables tomorrow (Feb 14).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 February 2022, 01:15PM

The areas to be affected in Srisoonthorn. Image: Thalang PEA

The areas to be affected in Srisoonthorn. Image: Thalang PEA

The Srisoonthorn announcement. Image: Thalang PEA

The Srisoonthorn announcement. Image: Thalang PEA

The areas to be affected in Pa Khlok. Image: Thalang PEA

The areas to be affected in Pa Khlok. Image: Thalang PEA

The announcement for Pa Khlok. Image: Thalang PEA

The announcement for Pa Khlok. Image: Thalang PEA

The areas at Srisoonthorn to be affected are along a section of Thepkasattri Rd. from Ta-Ruea Shrine to Honda Marine Phuket (NPSK Marine). The poer will be off in this areas from 9am until 5pm.

The area in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage is along a section of Soi Wat Thasak in Moo 4, where the power will be distrupted between 9am and 4:30pm.

Authorities advised that all residents living and working in the aforementioned areas will be affected by the power outage.

In its announcement, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If anyone needs to use electricity for medical equipment or emergency purposes in the power outage areas, please notify the electricity authority,” Thalang PEA said in its statement.

“The PEA will try its best to expedite works in efforts to re-connect the power as soon as possible,” it added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Thalang PEA at 0660729803 and 076-386882 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

