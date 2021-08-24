Electricity outages to affect Soi Ta-iad, Sakdidet Rd

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Chalong) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect all of Soi Ta-iad in Chalong on Thursday (Aug 26) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 August 2021, 02:14PM

The areas east of Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Aug 25). Image: PEA

Areas east of Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, will be affected by a power outage tomorrow (Aug 25). Image: PEA

Soi Ta-iad in Chalong will be affected by a power outage on Thursday (Aug 26). Image: PEA / file

The power outage will be in effect from 9am to 4:30pm, PEA Chalong said in an announcement posted on the national PEA website.

People with queries about the scheduled blackout were advised to call PEA Chalong on 076-521-099 (24 hours).

Meanwhile , the Phuket PEA has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect homes and businesses along the east side of Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Aug 25).

The power outage tomorrow will affect areas from Soi Thanit to the Muang Thong Intersection, including Soi Mae Ju U-Thit, Soi Ruamsin, Soi Thaweelap,Soi Huahorm, Moo Baan Naethornthip, Soi Udomsuk and Soi Paehokchaeng.

For more information about the Sakdidet Rd power outage tomorrow, call the PEA Phuket office at 076-354379.