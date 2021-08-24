The power outage will be in effect from 9am to 4:30pm, PEA Chalong said in an announcement posted on the national PEA website.
People with queries about the scheduled blackout were advised to call PEA Chalong on 076-521-099 (24 hours).
PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Chalong) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect all of Soi Ta-iad in Chalong on Thursday (Aug 26) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.
The power outage will be in effect from 9am to 4:30pm, PEA Chalong said in an announcement posted on the national PEA website.
People with queries about the scheduled blackout were advised to call PEA Chalong on 076-521-099 (24 hours).
Meanwhile , the Phuket PEA has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect homes and businesses along the east side of Sakdidet Rd, Wichit, from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Aug 25).
The power outage tomorrow will affect areas from Soi Thanit to the Muang Thong Intersection, including Soi Mae Ju U-Thit, Soi Ruamsin, Soi Thaweelap,Soi Huahorm, Moo Baan Naethornthip, Soi Udomsuk and Soi Paehokchaeng.
For more information about the Sakdidet Rd power outage tomorrow, call the PEA Phuket office at 076-354379.
Be the first to comment.