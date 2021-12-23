BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala tomorrow (Dec 24) as work is carried out for High-Voltage distribution improvement.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 December 2021, 09:45AM

The areas to be affected in Thalang. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected in Thalang. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected in Kamala. Image: PEA
The original announcement for Thalang. Image: PEA

Areas in Thepkrasattri to be affected by the power outage, from 9am - 5pm, are from Thepkrasattri Road (north bound side), opposite the Power Station of Thalang 2 to the overpass in front of Wat MuangMai.

Residents in Soi MakProk Seafood, in front of Ban MakProk’s Mosque, in front of Shell Gas Station Ban MuangMai, in front of MuangMai Kattri Company, Siri Place Village, Phuket Park Ville Village, Ekkanyang Service, Komatsu, in front of 7-Eleven (Baan MuangMai Branch), Soi Baan MuangMai and Super Cheap (Baan MuangMai Branch) will be without power during the specified times.

Areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage, from 9am - 5pm, are the entrance of Soi Khok Yang Kamala to Nok Na Oil Station Octane 2.

“No electricity is used temporarily by date and time listed above and DO NOT perform any work on the distribution system of electricity because the electricity could be powered ahead of schedule,” the PEA informed in its announcement.

“In the event of force majeure during work that is out of the control of the PEA, such as electric poles’ accidents, heavy rain, etc, the PEA will extend the power outage period as necessary and will expedite the power supply operation as soon as possible,” the statement further explained.

In its announcement, the PEA also apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information please call the Patong PEA at 076 345 574 or the Thalang PEA at 066 072 9803

