Karon areas to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday, from 9am to 5pm, are along Sirirat Rd, from Phuket Simon Cabaret to the Front Village hotel.
Kamala areas to be affected by the power outage during the same hours but on Thursday, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, and Soi Bell.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre at 1129.
