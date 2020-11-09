Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Karon on Wednesday (Nov 11) and Kamala on Thursday (Nov 12) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 9 November 2020, 05:31PM

The area in Karon to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Nov 12). Image: PEA

The area in Kamala to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Nov 11). Image: PEA

Karon areas to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday, from 9am to 5pm, are along Sirirat Rd, from Phuket Simon Cabaret to the Front Village hotel.

Kamala areas to be affected by the power outage during the same hours but on Thursday, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, and Soi Bell.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre at 1129.