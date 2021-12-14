Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala and Wichit

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala and Wichit on Thursday (Dec 16) as work is carried out on developing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 December 2021, 02:06PM

Areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage, from 9am - 5pm, are the Swissotel Resort (Soi Kamala 12), the Intercontinental Phuket Resort, MAMATEL, the Novotel Kamala, and Villa Nevaeh.

Other areas to be affected, between 9am-10am and 4 pm-5 pm, are Soi Hua Khuan Nuea throughout the alley from the entrance until Soi The Trend Kamala.

Areas in Wichit to be affected between the hours of 9am-4:30pm, are from Ta Kraeng Intersection in front of At Home Sign Board Shop, along East Chaofa Rd, Soi Phasuk, Chaofa Dao Rung Rd til Dao Rung Witthaya School Intersection.

“No electricity will be available during the dates and time listed above. DO NOT perform any work using electricity distribution points at this time as the electricity source could be powered ahead of schedule,” the PEA announced in the statement.

“In the event of any disruptions during the period that are out of the control of the PEA such as severe bad weather causing heavy rain or unforseen damage to the power poles then the hours relating to the power outage will be extended until necessary and the return of the power supply will be expedited as soon as possible.”

In its announcement, the PEA also apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Patong PEA at 076-345574 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379