Electricity outages to affect parts of Chalong, Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Soi Palai, Chalong, and in Mai Khao as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables tomorrow ( Feb 8).



By The Phuket News

Monday 7 February 2022, 03:56PM

The area in Mai Khao to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Feb 8). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage in Mai Khao tomorrow (Feb 8). Image: Thalang PEA

Soi Palai in Chalong will be affected by a power outage tomorrow (Feb 8). Image: PEA

Both power outages will be from 9am to 4:30pm.

The areas at Chalong to be affected are Soi Palai, and streets adjoining Soi Palai, including Soi Palai 2, and Soi Kru-watthana.

The area in Mai Khao to be affected by the power outage is along a section of Soi Baan Hin Luk Deow in Moo 5.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Thalang PEA added.

For more information about the power outages, people were asked to call the Chalong PEA at 076-521-099, the Thalang PEA at 066-0729803 or 076-386882, or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.