Electricity outages to affect Pa Khlok, Laguna housing area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok tomorrow (June 24) and in Cherng Talay on Friday (June 26) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 June 2020, 12:52PM

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 24). Image: PEA

The Laguna housing area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage on Friday (June 26). Image: PEA

The areas in Pa Khlok to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow, are along both sides of Baan Mueang Mai-Pa Khlok Road (Route 4007), from the entrance to Moo Baan Happy Place Village to the Baan Ao Kung intersection, where Route 4007 meets Route 4027.

The area in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, on Friday are all villas and condos in the housing development area bordered by Route 4018. The power outage will affect all areas from Laguna Village GATE A to the Ban Suan Layan restaurant, the PEA notice said. (See map in gallery above.)

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.