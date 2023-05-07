Electricity outages to affect Nai Yang, Laguna area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in two parts of Thalang District today (May 8) as work is carried out on developing the low-voltage distribution system.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 May 2023, 08:00AM

The areas to be affected in Nai Yang and Laguna on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The first area to be affected by the power outage is the road running along Nai Yang Beach. The section of the road from Patama Massage to Ratcheting Seafood Reastraunt will have no electricity from 9am to 4pm.

The second area to be affected during the same hours is the section of Lagoon Rd in Cherng Talay from Lucky 13 Sandwich Laguna to d’ODESSA Restaurant.

In its announcement, the Thalang branch of the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.