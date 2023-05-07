333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outages to affect Nai Yang, Laguna area

Electricity outages to affect Nai Yang, Laguna area

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in two parts of Thalang District today (May 8) as work is carried out on developing the low-voltage distribution system.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 May 2023, 08:00AM

The areas to be affected in Nai Yang and Laguna on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The areas to be affected in Nai Yang and Laguna on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The area to be affected in Nai Yang on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The area to be affected in Nai Yang on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The area to be affected in Laguna on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

The area to be affected in Laguna on Google Maps. Image: Thalang PEA

PEA electricity outage notice for Nai Yang. Image: PEA

PEA electricity outage notice for Nai Yang. Image: PEA

PEA electricity outage notice for Laguna area. Image: PEA

PEA electricity outage notice for Laguna area. Image: PEA

« »

The first area to be affected by the power outage is the road running along Nai Yang Beach. The section of the road from Patama Massage to Ratcheting Seafood Reastraunt will have no electricity from 9am to 4pm.

The second area to be affected during the same hours is the section of Lagoon Rd in Cherng Talay from Lucky 13 Sandwich Laguna to d’ODESSA Restaurant.

In its announcement, the Thalang branch of the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information, people are advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian killed in motorbike crash on wet road in Kata
Departure tax just opinion survey, ‘will not be imposed’
Busy day nationwide as first votes cast
Phuket Immigration sends warning to lawbreakers
Up to 29,033 people to take part in early voting in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line
Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million
Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom
Shop owner stabbed to death in Phuket
Monkey neutering campaign gains momentum in Phuket
B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad
Drug dealer’s girlfriend arrested in Phuket after months on the run
Phuket blood donation drive continues in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Chalong truck accident, Alcohol ban, Free legal advice at Phuket police stations? || May 5
Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Wow there's some bitter people here- one wonders why they even bother to stay here if they hate ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Jealousy? Nah. in a culture that detests foreigners, if the alien cannot afford to pay an agent, ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

If she hit something- even a pot hole- straight on she would have continued forward. I concur with ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Crossing the line

Good opinion piece. Just one more example of their on-going jealousy of foreigners. That's basic...(Read More)

Buddhist monk charged with embezzling B180 million

I don't know about this monk being a meditation expert but he is certainly an expert con-man. Or...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Maybe the clip I saw was a different accident, but the nature of the accident as well as the timing ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

I get no kicks from this...I have nothing to gain...I'm just stating what I saw. The video clip ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

I rescind and regret the earlier comment about a side car- that was just objects on pole in the f...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@Hermann1 one of my friends has also seen that video with the car and supposedly that one is from th...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

The video at NewsFlare shows some motorcycle rider tried to avoid hitting something. Sadly she hit i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 