Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala on Friday (June 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 June 2021, 11:11AM

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 11). Image: PEA

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 11). Image: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage from 9am to 5pm are along the Layi-Nakalay Rd, including Soi Lim Hat and Pa Chak Rd, along the coastal route from Nakalay just north of Kalim to the southern coastal reaches of Kamala.

Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm, are the Kamala-Patong Road, including Soi Hua Khua Tai, Soi Toh Khiad, Soi Bell, Soi Bang Wan, Soi Khok Yang, Soi Naka Sud, Soi Naka Nai, Soi Sam Sala, and the street to Kamala police station.

In its announcement, the Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Meanwhile, the main Phuket PEA office has announced that power supply will be temporarily shut off along the west side of a section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew tomorrow (June 11) while work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the westside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Soi Koh Kaew 23 to Soi Koh Kaew 33.

The areas include Soi Koh Kaew 25, 27, 29, and 31, Supalai Bella Koh Kaew housing estate, and Inizio Kohkaew Phuket housing estate.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information about the Koh Kaew power outage, call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.