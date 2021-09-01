The Phuket News
Electricity outages to affect Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Local branches of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay as well as Koh Kaew, including Koh Maphrao, tomorrow (Sept 2) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 05:58PM

The areas in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 2). Image: PEA

The notice announcing the power outage n Cherng Talay tomorrow (Sept 2). Image: PEA

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by a power outage tomorrow (Sept 2), including all of Koh Maphrao. Image: PEA

The areas in Cherng Talay to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Route 4018, from Baan Suan Layan restaurant to the Trisara resort. 

Locations named by the PEA Thalang branch as to be affected by the power outage were Layan Soi 1, Ocean Breeze Hotel, Overlooking Layan Villa, Tamarind Beach Condo, Lotus Garden, Layan Villa, Layan Soi 4 , Anantara Hotel, Layan House, Avadina Hills Co Ltd, Southern Cross Construction Co Ltd, Layan Soi 7, Wichuda Hills, La Colline, Villa Sunpao, Montara and Trisara Hotel.

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected during the same hours are along the eastside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Soi Laem Hin to the office of the Phuket Highways Department, as well as the whole Koh Maphrao.

In its announcements, the PEA offices apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information about the power outage in Cherng Talay, people were advised to call the Thalang PEA office at 066-0729803, while those with queries about the Koh Kaew power outage were advised to call the main Phuket PEA office at 076-354379, or the PEA call centre 1129.

