PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) this morning announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Wichit today (Aug 29) and Kathu tomorrow (Aug 30) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 August 2019, 12:53PM

The affected area n Wichit today (Aug 29). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas in Wichit affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm today, are the both sides along Chao Fa East Rd, from Thiwarathani housing estate to Soi Ta-iad.

Tomorrow (Aug 30), the sheduled power outage from 9am to 4:30pm will affect areas including Phuket Country Golf Club - Old Course, Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (water pump station from Bang Wad reservoir), Phuket Golf View Condominium, The Green Golf Residence, and other company offices in the area.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.