The areas in Wichit affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm today, are the both sides along Chao Fa East Rd, from Thiwarathani housing estate to Soi Ta-iad.
Tomorrow (Aug 30), the sheduled power outage from 9am to 4:30pm will affect areas including Phuket Country Golf Club - Old Course, Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (water pump station from Bang Wad reservoir), Phuket Golf View Condominium, The Green Golf Residence, and other company offices in the area.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.
