The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are from Soi Thida to Wat Kittiwanaram (Wat Samkong).
Areas to be affected by the power outage include Bypass Square property project, Billion Plaza property project, VS property project, and the Royal Place Phuket Condominium Phase 2.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre hoteline 1129.
