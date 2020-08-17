Kata Rocks
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along the west side of the bypass road tomorrow (Aug 18) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 August 2020, 11:20AM

The areas along the bypass road to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Aug 18). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are from Soi Thida to Wat Kittiwanaram (Wat Samkong).

Areas to be affected by the power outage include Bypass Square property project, Billion Plaza property project, VS property project, and the Royal Place Phuket Condominium Phase 2. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre hoteline 1129.

