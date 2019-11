Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thepkrasattri subdistrict on Monday (Dec 2) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 November 2019, 11:19AM

The area to be affected by the power outage on Monday (Dec 2). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are in Pruksa Ville Thalang –Thepkrasattri in Moo 8 off Thepkrasattri Rd. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.