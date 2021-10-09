The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4.30pm, are from Wat Thepkrasattri School to Thalang Wittaya Kindergarten and Bo Pla Hua Chang Restaurant, including Kanchana Villa, Khiri Villa, Soi Khun Don 1 and 2, AN XIN Tour Company, KMIT Construction Company and Visible Engineering Company among others (see map).
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.
