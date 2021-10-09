BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Electricity outage to hit Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut in the area surrounding Wat Thepkrasattri School in Thalang next Monday (Oct 11) as work is carried out on high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 October 2021, 01:56PM

Works on high-voltage cables are to be carried out in Thalang next Monday (Oct 11). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4.30pm, are from Wat Thepkrasattri School to Thalang Wittaya Kindergarten and Bo Pla Hua Chang Restaurant, including Kanchana Villa, Khiri Villa, Soi Khun Don 1 and 2, AN XIN Tour Company, KMIT Construction Company and Visible Engineering Company among others (see map).

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

