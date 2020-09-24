Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outage to hit south of airport

Electricity outage to hit south of airport

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Sakoo and Nai Yang tomorrow (Sept 25) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 September 2020, 02:19PM

The area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 25). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 25). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 4027 and Soi Nai Yang 2.

The areas to be affected include Wat Mongkol Wararam (Wat Nai Yang), Proud Phuket Hotel, Mongkol Wararam school, Dewa Phuket Resort, Sakoo Police Station, and Sirinath National Park. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights
Phuket Immigration assures all ‘visa extensions’ at least 30 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reforming prostitution in Thailand? Newborn found on Patong bench... || September 23
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’
Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong
Experts called in to hunt for missing Phuket crocodile
China sets 2060 goal to go carbon neutral
PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’
Spas could be used for quarantine

 

Phuket community
Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

Funny to read ? Go to "IQAir". A swiss based company. Chiang Mai is not even in the top ...(Read More)

Phuket Town joins UNSECO’s ‘Global Network of Learning Cities’

I indeed hope many people will google about Chiang Mai's air pollution. ..'Some days of the ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Kurt..first of all i not work with Americans...sorry...second of all for 45k you give the agent a pa...(Read More)

Phuket wild monkey mass sterilisation in full swing – again

So, last year 195 ++ monkeys were not sterilised during that mass campaign? Still 500 to go? Why wa...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

More businesses will close as you force out the tourists you already have to leave....(Read More)

PM pulls out all stops to snare ‘Boss’

His only reason for doing this is because the government and the police force have been shown for th...(Read More)

Spas could be used for quarantine

Incoming foreign tourist have to go in ASLQ hotels, but can have close personal contacts in massage ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@ Foot, a delay of a extension is not changing the date of prolongation. May 2020 is in your passp...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

General Prime Minister welcomes a few hundreds tourists from 'Covid-countries'. At the same ...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

@Lalala, 45K for agent assistants in a visa procedure? That is a lot. There is a American law firm ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 