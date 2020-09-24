The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 4027 and Soi Nai Yang 2.
The areas to be affected include Wat Mongkol Wararam (Wat Nai Yang), Proud Phuket Hotel, Mongkol Wararam school, Dewa Phuket Resort, Sakoo Police Station, and Sirinath National Park.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
