Electricity outage to hit south of airport

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Sakoo and Nai Yang tomorrow (Sept 25) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 September 2020, 02:19PM

The area to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 25). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 4027 and Soi Nai Yang 2. The areas to be affected include Wat Mongkol Wararam (Wat Nai Yang), Proud Phuket Hotel, Mongkol Wararam school, Dewa Phuket Resort, Sakoo Police Station, and Sirinath National Park. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.