Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Patak Rd over Karon Hill tomorrow (Dec 17) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 16 December 2019, 11:37AM

The section of Patak Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Dec 17). Image; Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Patak Rd (Route 4028), from the Shell petrol station on the east side of the hill to the PEA substation on the west side of the hill.

The announcement did not clraify which sides of the road – if not both – would be affected by the power outage.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre at 1129.