THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill

Electricity outage to hit road over Karon Hill

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Patak Rd over Karon Hill tomorrow (Dec 17) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Monday 16 December 2019, 11:37AM

The section of Patak Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Dec 17). Image; Google Maps

The section of Patak Rd to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Dec 17). Image; Google Maps

The PEA notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The PEA notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Patak Rd (Route 4028), from the Shell petrol station on the east side of the hill to the PEA substation on the west side of the hill.

The announcement did not clraify which sides of the road – if not both – would be affected by the power outage.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre at 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Safety drill turns deadly! Teen hitman? Protest returns to BKK! || December 16
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk
Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay
Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island
Operators seek more domestic measures
FFP faces legal strife over rally
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety
Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide
Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’
Week-long search fails to find missing kayak couple as slew of water safety incidents kills 10 in two months
No sex in my tuk-tuk, says driver
Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion
Retailers join month-long Grand Sale
Justice Minister vows to hurry kratom legalisation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stolen newborn returned! No helmet boys serious crash! Earn money over road fines? || December 13

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

@Wiesel. I agree.100%...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Regarding Editors reminder: It's funny that the serial poster can spill his derision about all k...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

R.I.P Mr Dong. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

But you allow posts where Phuket Marine Office is blamed as useless and not funktional at all in gen...(Read More)

Officials tackle untreated wastewater pouring into Ao Yon bay

How long will the submitting process take? Than, next, how long before the budget is granted? Than g...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Khun Fascinated. I was just asking 2 questions. You answered 1 ( 5 feet high only). Than still t...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories here... We will try to allow comments ...(Read More)

FFP faces legal strife over rally

The outside world is watching with interest how the 'new' thai Government tries to curb free...(Read More)

Trailer flips, blocks Phuket major highway after alleged tire explosion

Comment blocked yet again Mr Ed? Just a reminder to all people posting comments on any stories he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gasping for marine safety

K..., if you realy want to start stopping useless things just start to stop your useless comments fi...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Thailand Yacht Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Diamond Resort Phuket