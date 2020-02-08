The area will be without power from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on the area of the Mr Cheon Haohan Project (Soi Wiratree Anusorn School), Moo. 2, Pa Klok, Thalang on Tuesday (Feb 11) as work is carried out on operating at low pressure.
By The Phuket News
Saturday 8 February 2020, 12:35PM
Planned power outage for Pa Klok on Tuesday (Feb 11)
