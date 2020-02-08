Kata Rocks
PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off on the area of the Mr Cheon Haohan Project (Soi Wiratree Anusorn School), Moo. 2, Pa Klok, Thalang on Tuesday (Feb 11) as work is carried out on operating at low pressure.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 February 2020, 12:35PM

The area will be without power from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

 

