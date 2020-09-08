The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the Soi to JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa to the Shell patrol station.
This area will include Mai Khao Plaza, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, Sansiri Condominium, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, and the shell patrol station.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880 or call centre 1129.
Be the first to comment.