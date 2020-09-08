Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Mai Khao next Wednesday (Sept 16) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 September 2020, 03:06PM

Photo: The Phuket News

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from the Soi to JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa to the Shell patrol station.

This area will include Mai Khao Plaza, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, Sansiri Condominium, Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, and the shell patrol station.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-386880 or call centre 1129.