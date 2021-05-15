Electricity outage to hit Laguna area in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Tuesday (May 18) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 May 2021, 04:19PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage in Cherng Talay on Tuesday (May 18). Map: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are Cassia Residence Phuket condominium, Cassia Phuket hotel, Laguna Lifestyle Hub, The Canal Village, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Park Villas 1 and 2, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket resort, Angsana Laguna Phuket hotel, and Allamanda Laguna Phuket condominium 1 and 2.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.