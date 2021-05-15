The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are Cassia Residence Phuket condominium, Cassia Phuket hotel, Laguna Lifestyle Hub, The Canal Village, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Park Villas 1 and 2, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket resort, Angsana Laguna Phuket hotel, and Allamanda Laguna Phuket condominium 1 and 2.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.
