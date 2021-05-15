The Phuket News
Electricity outage to hit Laguna area in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Tuesday (May 18) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 May 2021, 04:19PM

The notice announcing the power outage. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage in Cherng Talay on Tuesday (May 18). Map: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are Cassia Residence Phuket condominium, Cassia Phuket hotel, Laguna Lifestyle Hub, The Canal Village, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Park Villas 1 and 2, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket resort, Angsana Laguna Phuket hotel, and Allamanda Laguna Phuket condominium 1 and 2. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386882 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Phuket community
Anutin, Phiphat arrive in Phuket, assure July 1 reopening

There are not many on these pictures who look so optimistic about July 1st....(Read More)

‘I am not a COVID-infected prostitute’, says Phuket woman

My complaint of a foreign man from a certain FB expat group also went nowhere. He posted my pictur...(Read More)

Real Estate Market in Phuket: Pros & Cons

"The market in Phuket is thriving". I stopped reading after that is it is blatantly untrue...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

'Thais' I meant- a shame we are unable to edit comments any more....(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

Any breakdown yet on the cases- are they all This or are 'filthy foreigners' still to blame?...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

maybe he dont know that many THAI places are operating in the dark....massages...restauatnt...brothe...(Read More)

Phuket ‘smart bus’ considered to replace light rail, save B15.2bn

Why talking about 2026/2028 if already clear that postponing till 2030 is better? Seen the 5 year ti...(Read More)

Expat launches campaign to support wife of noodle vendor shot by police

Great initiative of mr Smulders. But beside this initiative we expect the RTP to take her responsib...(Read More)

Governor urges cooperation as COVID cases continue to climb

As long Governor talks about thai brothers and sisters , not include non thai retired Residents , th...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccinations to start in Phuket in June

DeK obviously never been in Bhutan. The road infra structure to many towns/ villages is such that it...(Read More)

 

