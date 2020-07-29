Electricity outage to hit Kathu, Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu and Kamala tomorrow (July 30).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 July 2020, 03:06PM

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 30). Image: Google Maps

The areas in Kathu to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 30). Image: PEA

Kathu areas to be affected while workers move power poles, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Namtok Kathu (Kathu waterfall) off Wichit Songkram Rd.

The PEA noted that the following areas will be affected: Phanason Park Ville 1 housing estate, Soi Chang, Sing Thao Thani housing estate, Phakdee housing estate, Phuket Golden Ville 2, 3, 4 housing estates, Phuttarat housing estate and Kathu Townhome housing estate.

Kamala areas to be affected while power lines are upgraded, from 9am to 5pm, are along a section of the Patong – Kamala road (Route 4030), from the Kamala Falls Residential Resort to the Oceana Resort Phuket.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.