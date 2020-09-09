Electricity outage to hit Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Friday (Sept 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 September 2020, 03:04PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage in Kathu on Friday (Sept 11). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the north side of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, from the Shell petrol station to Chotima Driving School. The area to be affected by the power outage includes The Valley housing estate, dcondo Mine Phuket, The Heritage housing estate, the Island Ville housing estate, GMS duty free store and Kajonkiet International School Phuket. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.