The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the north side of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, from the Shell petrol station to Chotima Driving School.
The area to be affected by the power outage includes The Valley housing estate, dcondo Mine Phuket, The Heritage housing estate, the Island Ville housing estate, GMS duty free store and Kajonkiet International School Phuket.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
