Electricity outage to hit Kata-Karon

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kata-Karon tomorrow (Jan 31) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 January 2020, 04:25PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Jan 31). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the west side of Patak Rd, from the PEA power substation on Karon Hill to Luang Por Chuan Rd, including Soi Kataburi, Soi Patak 3, 4, 7, and 11, Soi Kade khwan, Green Drinking Water factory, SCB Bank Karon branch, the Kata Night Market, Karon Post Office, and hotels along the road. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.