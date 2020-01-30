The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the west side of Patak Rd, from the PEA power substation on Karon Hill to Luang Por Chuan Rd, including Soi Kataburi, Soi Patak 3, 4, 7, and 11, Soi Kade khwan, Green Drinking Water factory, SCB Bank Karon branch, the Kata Night Market, Karon Post Office, and hotels along the road.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
