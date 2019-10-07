Kamala areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, Soi Bell, Soi Masyid, and Soi Kamala Water Fall.
The areas in Talad Yai in Phuket Town to be affected, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Kor Pai, including Eakkachai Housing estate, The Urban Phuket housing estate, and the Saen Suk Community.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
