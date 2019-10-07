THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Electricity outage to hit Kamala, Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala and the Talad Yai subdistrict of Phuket Town tomorrow (Oct 8) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 7 October 2019, 05:01PM

The affected area of the electricity outage in the Talad Yai subdistrict of Phuket Town according to the PEA. Image: PEA / Google Maps

Kamala areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, Soi Bell, Soi Masyid, and Soi Kamala Water Fall.

The areas in Talad Yai in Phuket Town to be affected, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Kor Pai, including Eakkachai Housing estate, The Urban Phuket housing estate, and the Saen Suk Community.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

