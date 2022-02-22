BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Electricity outage to hit Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily be shut off in parts of Kamala tomorrow (Feb 23) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 February 2022, 03:38PM

Image: PEA

Image: PEA

The power outage will be from 9am to 5:00pm, the Patong PEA confirmed. The area affected runs from the intersection of the main Kamala-Patong road with Soi Khok Yang up to the Nok Na Gas Station immediately prior to the hill. Residents who live in these areas will have no access to electricity during the aforementioned times.

Patong PEA stressed that it will do everything it possibly can to minimise the disruptions and hopes to have the electricity reconnected as soon as possible. However, in the event of unforseen circumstances such as heavy weather, they may have to extend the hours of disruption.

Patong PEA apologies for any inconvenience caused by the outage.

For more information people were advised to call the Patong PEA at 076-345 574 or the Phuket PEA at 076-354379.

Capricornball | 22 February 2022 - 16:24:38 

Great...there are only 2 traffic lights between Surin and Patong, and it looks like they'll both be off.  While they're already dangerous, without control those intersections, at least the one by Ohlala, turn into the center of extreme danger fueled by selfishness and inconsideration. Heaven forbid that Kamala Police should post someone out there to help keep it safer.

 

