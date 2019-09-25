The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Hua Khuan Nuea Rd, from the 7-Eleven store to The Trend Kamala, including Soi Hua Khuan 4, Soi Plabplung Uthit, Oasis Spa Kamala, Kamala Na Thong House, Soi Na Thong, Soi Na Thong 1, 2 and 3, Soi Hua Khuan 3, Kamala Paradise II, PP Grand Kamala.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
