Electricity outage to hit Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala tomorrow (Sept 26) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 02:33PM

The affected area in Kamala tomorrow (Sept 26). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Hua Khuan Nuea Rd, from the 7-Eleven store to The Trend Kamala, including Soi Hua Khuan 4, Soi Plabplung Uthit, Oasis Spa Kamala, Kamala Na Thong House, Soi Na Thong, Soi Na Thong 1, 2 and 3, Soi Hua Khuan 3, Kamala Paradise II, PP Grand Kamala.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

