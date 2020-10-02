Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Cherng Talay on Wednesday (Oct 7) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 October 2020, 10:00AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Oct 7). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 4018, the coastal road north of Layan Beach. The areas to be affected include the Andaman White Beach Resort, the Trisara resort, Layan Beach Resort & Spa Phuket, Layan Residences by Anantara, Layan Estate and The Villas Overlooking Layan. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.