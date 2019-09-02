Kata Rocks
Electricity outage to hit bypass road

Electricity outage to hit bypass road

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of the bypass road tomorrow (Sept 3) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 September 2019, 03:52PM

A section of about one kilometre of the bypass road will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 3). Image: PEA / Google Maps

A section of about one kilometre of the bypass road will be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Sept 3). Image: PEA / Google Maps

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Chalermprakiat Ror IX Rd (the bypass road), from main shopping mall locally known for years as Central Festival East, which is now home to the Baan and Beyond home-improvements store (formerly HomeWorks), to the Alpha Health Club little over one kilomtere to the north.

Also to be affected will be Eakvanit Darasamut Rd, which runs behind the Baan and Beyond building and from the bypass road to Hong Leng Uthit Rd, which runs behind Surakul Stadium.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.

