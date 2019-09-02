Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Chalermprakiat Ror IX Rd (the bypass road), from main shopping mall locally known for years as Central Festival East, which is now home to the Baan and Beyond home-improvements store (formerly HomeWorks), to the Alpha Health Club little over one kilomtere to the north.
Also to be affected will be Eakvanit Darasamut Rd, which runs behind the Baan and Beyond building and from the bypass road to Hong Leng Uthit Rd, which runs behind Surakul Stadium.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.
Be the first to comment.