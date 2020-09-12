Kata Rocks
Electricity outage to hit areas along bypass road

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a part of the bypass road next Wednesday (Sept 16) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 September 2020, 03:13PM

Areas along the western side of the bypass road will be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Sept 16). Image: PEA

The areas along the bypass road to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Sept 16). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the west side of the bypass road, from Wat Kittiwanaram (Wat Samkong) to the Bangchak petrol station. 

The areas to be affected include the Royal Place Phuket condominium phases 1 and 3 as well as the Petch Lolian community along Soi Wat Samkong. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

