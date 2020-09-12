The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the west side of the bypass road, from Wat Kittiwanaram (Wat Samkong) to the Bangchak petrol station.
The areas to be affected include the Royal Place Phuket condominium phases 1 and 3 as well as the Petch Lolian community along Soi Wat Samkong.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
