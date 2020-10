Electricity outage to hit area near airport

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off near Phuket International Airport on Thursday (Oct 29) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 October 2020, 12:13PM

The area south of Phuket International Airport to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Oct 29). Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is along the east side of Route 4031, from the Immigration officers accommodation to Soi Nai Yang 13/1. The areas include Phuket plant quarantine station as well as the streets Soi Nai Yang 7, 9, 11 and 13. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.