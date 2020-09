Electricity outage to affect Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn next Friday (Sept 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Friday 4 September 2020, 03:51PM

The area to be affected by the power outage in Srisoonthorn next Friday (Sept 11). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Baan Don-Baan Yai Rd, from Soi Thung Sue Khuan to Bo Pla Hua Chang Restaurant. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-386880 or the PEA call centre at 1129.