Electricity outage to affect south of Patong

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in areas south of Patong on Friday (May 14) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

patong

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 May 2021, 04:11PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage south of Patong on Friday (May 14). Image: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage from 9am to 5pm are along Meun Ngern Rd, from Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel to Paradise Beach. Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm, are from Seaview Patong Hotel to the 7-Eleven store at the turnoff to the Avista Hideaway Resort & Spa Phuket. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.