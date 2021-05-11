Areas to be affected by the power outage from 9am to 5pm are along Meun Ngern Rd, from Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong MGallery by Sofitel to Paradise Beach.
Other areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and 4pm to 5pm, are from Seaview Patong Hotel to the 7-Eleven store at the turnoff to the Avista Hideaway Resort & Spa Phuket.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.
