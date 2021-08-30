The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Saiyuan, from Soi Samakki 4 to the Karon Viewpoint and Soi Khok Makharm, said the announcement.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
Of note, the announcement was made through the national PEA website. A map of the area to be affected by the power outage was not provided**.
For more information call the Chalong PEA office at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA call centre 1129.
** An official notice issued by the Phuket PEA office and amap showing the areas to be affected by the power outage were posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). See image gallery above for both.
