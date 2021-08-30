The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outage to affect Rawai

Electricity outage to affect Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Rawai tomorrow (Aug 31) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Monday 30 August 2021, 12:53PM

Photo: PEA / file

Photo: PEA / file

An official notice announcing the power outage posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). Image: PEA

An official notice announcing the power outage posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). Image: PEA

A map showing the affected areas posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). Image: PEA

A map showing the affected areas posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Saiyuan, from Soi Samakki 4 to the Karon Viewpoint and Soi Khok Makharm, said the announcement.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

Of note, the announcement was made through the national PEA website. A map of the area to be affected by the power outage was not provided**.

For more information call the Chalong PEA office at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA call centre 1129.

** An official notice issued by the Phuket PEA office and amap showing the areas to be affected by the power outage were posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). See image gallery above for both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital
Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting on Koh Phangan
American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
Booster shots start ‘next month’
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn

 

Phuket community
COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Catch the escapers and let them complete isolation behind bars in old prison. Dr Busaya actually is ...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

The Thai death rate from COVID per head of population is about 4th LOWEST in the WORLD per JHU. And ...(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

@Nasa12 The answer to your question can be found in the article....(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

For about 2 years ago, 2 tourists rent a kayak on the same place and they missing, have they find t...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Well I had two weeks at the end of Juky begining of August and left early. Yes I felt cheated. Of co...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Again people, understand that COVID is not going to improve whenthe vaccine used (Sinovac) is only 5...(Read More)

Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases

3818 cases since 3/4 + 155 uncounted cases = 3973 - 2358 discharged = 1615 = dead (19) + in-care (15...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

Divide and conquer - :( The order also increases the maximum number of people allowed to gather a...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

'The order gave no explanation of the “Phuket Safety School Sandbox” project...' LOL....(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

They're coming from places where life is back to normal. Hotels, Bars & restaurants are all ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
PaintFX
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 