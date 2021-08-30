Electricity outage to affect Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Rawai tomorrow (Aug 31) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Monday 30 August 2021, 12:53PM

An official notice announcing the power outage posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Soi Saiyuan, from Soi Samakki 4 to the Karon Viewpoint and Soi Khok Makharm, said the announcement.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

Of note, the announcement was made through the national PEA website. A map of the area to be affected by the power outage was not provided**.

For more information call the Chalong PEA office at 076-521099 (24 hours) or the PEA call centre 1129.

** An official notice issued by the Phuket PEA office and amap showing the areas to be affected by the power outage were posted online late this afternoon (Aug 30). See image gallery above for both.