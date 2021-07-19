The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wiset Rd, from Soi Mittraphap all the way to Rawai Pier.
The affected areas include Soi Jit Prasan 1 and 2, Soi Laem Kayai, Soi Tian Thong, Soi Weerachot, Soi Laem Kanoi, Soi Aomsup, Soi Salika, Soi Namjai, Soi Aree 2, Soi Sai Yuan 1, Soi Baan Rue and Soi Mango.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-512099 or the PEA call centre 1129.
