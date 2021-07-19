The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outage to affect Rawai

Electricity outage to affect Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off across a large area in Rawai tomorrow (July 20) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Monday 19 July 2021, 05:06PM

A map of the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 20). Image: PEA Phuket

A map of the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 20). Image: PEA Phuket

The PEA notice announcing the power outage tomorrow (July 20). Image: PEA Phuket

The PEA notice announcing the power outage tomorrow (July 20). Image: PEA Phuket

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wiset Rd, from Soi Mittraphap all the way to Rawai Pier. 

The affected areas include Soi Jit Prasan 1 and 2, Soi Laem Kayai, Soi Tian Thong, Soi Weerachot, Soi Laem Kanoi, Soi Aomsup, Soi Salika, Soi Namjai, Soi Aree 2, Soi Sai Yuan 1, Soi Baan Rue and Soi Mango. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-512099 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Concern over conflicting COVID tests on Phuket Sandbox tourists
Police net 20 in fish fight gambling raid
New order confirms boat tours for Phuket Sandbox tourists
All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled
Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions
Phang Nga welcomes first tourists from Phuket Sandbox project
Submarine purchase worth B22.5bn put on ice
Government sticks to 10-million jab pledge
27 arrested for gambling, illegal gathering
Man arrested with 800 pills of ya bah 
13 provinces to be under curfew, lockdown until Aug 2
Siriraj doctor calls for end to Sinovac imports
Anutin insists AstraZeneca must do more
Chalong pier livelier with sandbox tourist
Phuket brings infected residents home to get treatment on the island

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

From the beginning, 'Sandbox' not even properly started up. Needed or not, all rules/orders ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

Wait....so now 1 Pfizer jab is enough????...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

"the number of infected cases has risen about specified standards" What are the specified ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

Incompetence and Stupidity is more dangerous than the virus! And where is Dr. KuXak? KuXak ... yo...(Read More)

Submarine purchase worth B22.5bn put on ice

Thailand in "chaos". The world is watching this unfold and scratching their heads on how a...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

I think that some of the useless new orders like Alcohol restrictions, closing bars, attractions etc...(Read More)

Phang Nga welcomes first tourists from Phuket Sandbox project

I hope that they make a new PCR test before try to they reenter Phuket......(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

Went today to immigration, got conditional extension until Tuesday 27 July. They did achnowlege that...(Read More)

All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled

"Until the situation returns to normal". That will take a loooong time. International pass...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

All that 'ordering' is just obedience training of population. Dare to say that the chinese v...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 