Electricity outage to affect Rawai

PHUKET: The Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off across a large area in Rawai tomorrow (July 20) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 19 July 2021, 05:06PM

A map of the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 20). Image: PEA Phuket

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wiset Rd, from Soi Mittraphap all the way to Rawai Pier.

The affected areas include Soi Jit Prasan 1 and 2, Soi Laem Kayai, Soi Tian Thong, Soi Weerachot, Soi Laem Kanoi, Soi Aomsup, Soi Salika, Soi Namjai, Soi Aree 2, Soi Sai Yuan 1, Soi Baan Rue and Soi Mango.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-512099 or the PEA call centre 1129.