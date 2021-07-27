The areas to be affected by the power outage on Friday, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the eastside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Mission Phuket Hospital to Phuket Bus Terminal 2.
On Saturday, the areas to be affected during the same period are along the westside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Thepamnuay Wittaya School to the intersection to Phuket Rajabhat University.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
