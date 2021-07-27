The Phuket News
Electricity outage to affect Rassada

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Rassada on Friday and Saturday (July 30-31) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 July 2021, 04:04PM

The areas to be affected on Friday. Images: PEA

The areas to be affected on Friday. Images: PEA

The areas to be affected on Saturday. Images: PEA

The areas to be affected on Saturday. Images: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Friday, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the eastside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Mission Phuket Hospital to Phuket Bus Terminal 2.

On Saturday, the areas to be affected during the same period are along the westside of Thepkrasattri Rd, from Thepamnuay Wittaya School to the intersection to Phuket Rajabhat University.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

