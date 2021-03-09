Electricity outage to affect Rassada

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Rassada on Thursday (Mar 11) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 March 2021, 04:35PM

The area to be affected. Image: PEA.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Prachasamakkhee Rd, including Soi Jailak Uthit, Soi Suwan, Soi Tantalum, Sam Kong Park housing estate, Sam Kong Town housing estate, Chalongsuk housing estate, Dusit Thani housing estate, Srisuchart Grandview 3 housing estate and The First housing estate. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.