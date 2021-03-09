The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Prachasamakkhee Rd, including Soi Jailak Uthit, Soi Suwan, Soi Tantalum, Sam Kong Park housing estate, Sam Kong Town housing estate, Chalongsuk housing estate, Dusit Thani housing estate, Srisuchart Grandview 3 housing estate and The First housing estate.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
