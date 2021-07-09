Electricity outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong on Tuesday (July 13) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Friday 9 July 2021, 09:20AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Tuesday (July 13). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Phra Baramee Rd and Pisit Koranee Rd, from the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket to the Sea Sun Sand Resort & Spa. The areas include Soi Anamai, Soi Phra Baramee 1, 2, and 3, Soi Wild Kingdom, Soi Pisit Koranee 1, Soi Laksila-U-Thit, and the street to the Andaman Hills apartment, In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.