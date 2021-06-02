The Phuket News
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Friday (June 4) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 02:44PM

A map shoeing the areas in Kathu to be affected by the power outage on Friday (June 4). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the north side of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, from the Kathu Intersection to Soi Samakkeei Sikor. 

The areas include Phuket Golden Ville housing estate, Pruksa Ville Kathu housing estate, Mana Kathu Lake housing estate, and Phuket Villa Kathu housing estate. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

