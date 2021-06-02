The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the north side of Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, from the Kathu Intersection to Soi Samakkeei Sikor.
The areas include Phuket Golden Ville housing estate, Pruksa Ville Kathu housing estate, Mana Kathu Lake housing estate, and Phuket Villa Kathu housing estate.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
