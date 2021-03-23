Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok and Koh Yao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok and nearby islands tomorrow (Mar 24) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 03:08PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the western side of Route 4027, from Thala market to the intersection to the Route 4007, which is to Baan Ao Por.

During the same period, the power outage also affects the whole area of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.