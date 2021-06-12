Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok on Tuesday (June 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 12:13PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the westside of Route 4027, from the Southeast Asia Cathay Gems Phuket shop to Bang Rong Mosque. The areas include The Wish housing estate, Prime Place housing estate, Baan Suan Neramit 1 and 5, Kannika housing estate, Yu Chaoren housing estate, Udom Suk husing estate, Soi Nayao, Soi Bang Ka, Supalai Garden housing estate, Soi Prasert, Soi Khun Luang, and Plen Chan housing estate. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 083-5509979 or the PEA call centre at 1129.