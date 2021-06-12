The Phuket News
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok on Tuesday (June 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 June 2021, 12:13PM

The areas to be affected. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along the westside of Route 4027, from the Southeast Asia Cathay Gems Phuket shop to Bang Rong Mosque.

The areas include The Wish housing estate, Prime Place housing estate, Baan Suan Neramit 1 and 5, Kannika housing estate, Yu Chaoren housing estate, Udom Suk husing estate, Soi Nayao, Soi Bang Ka, Supalai Garden housing estate, Soi Prasert, Soi Khun Luang, and Plen Chan housing estate.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 083-5509979 or the PEA call centre at 1129.

Phuket community
Krabi man dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

Several European countries stopped with administering AstraZeneca, due to possible fatal risks as m...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

The rules for Thai certificate of Entrance (CEO) are completely focused on foreign tourists. What ab...(Read More)

[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #4 - Kamala

Jeez...that was awful...(Read More)

Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces

Phuket's 'domestic' property market was already over-saturated and of course is sufferin...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

Since the Thai army coup in 2014, Thailand's finances are going down the drain. Debt after debt....(Read More)

Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free

There's been a lot of controversy around the broadcast of Thailand's recent volleyball games...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Good tip from Kurt, if it is not printed in The Royal Gazette, it ain't happening. Every expert ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

It's not the bars, nor the alcohol, it's the prostitution that clusters are emerging from w...(Read More)

Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab

Quick get that contract with goodies on the side before USA actually donates the vaccines- COME ON ...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

It is dirtbags like these guys that ruin this country, and I would guess that the people going after...(Read More)

 

