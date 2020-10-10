BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Electricity outage to affect Mai Khao, areas nearby airport

Electricity outage to affect Mai Khao, areas nearby airport

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Mai Khao on Wednesday (Oct 14) and Thursday (Oct 15) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 11 October 2020, 02:00PM

The Areas to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Oct 14). Image: PEA

The Areas to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Oct 14). Image: PEA

The Areas to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Oct 15). Image: PEA

The Areas to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Oct 15). Image: PEA

« »

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Oct 14, from 9am to 5pm, are from Baan Kho En to Laem Maphrao Restaurant, including Soi Phrapha, Soi Masayid, Yacht Haven Marina, Baan Ao Toh and Baan Laem Maphao. 

The areas to be affected on Oct 15, from 9am to 4pm, are residential areas in front of Phuket International Airport, along Soi Borsai and Soi Nai Yang 13. 

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.

