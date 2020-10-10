The areas to be affected by the power outage on Oct 14, from 9am to 5pm, are from Baan Kho En to Laem Maphrao Restaurant, including Soi Phrapha, Soi Masayid, Yacht Haven Marina, Baan Ao Toh and Baan Laem Maphao.
The areas to be affected on Oct 15, from 9am to 4pm, are residential areas in front of Phuket International Airport, along Soi Borsai and Soi Nai Yang 13.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
