Electricity outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off along a section of Kwang Rd in Wichit tomorrow (Mar 26) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 March 2021, 05:48PM

The notice issued today. Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Kwang Rd, from Big Bee Farm Phuket to the intersection with Chao Fa East Rd*.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. 

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-521191, 076-521099 or the PEA call centre 1129.

While the English-lanuage section of the notice marks that the area to be affacted is "Kwang Rd. From Big bee farm to Kwang intersection chaofa-west side", the Thai-language description is clearly marked "เจ้าฟ้าตะวันออก", meaning Chao Fa East Rd.

