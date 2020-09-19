Electricity outage to affect Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Koh Kaew next Tuesday (Sept 22) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 September 2020, 09:45AM

The areas in Koh Kaew to be affected by the power outage on Tuesday (Sept 22). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Han Farang as also known as Koh Kaew 23. The areas to be affected include Woodland housing estate, Habitia Koh Kaew Phuket housing estate, Passorn Koh Keaw housing estate and 88 Land and Houses Kohkaew Phuket housing estate. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.