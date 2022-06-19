Electricity outage to affect Kathu, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu and Koh Kaew next Tuesday (June 21).



By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 June 2022, 03:00PM

The areas to be affected while workers do the necessary manipulations, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Route 3030, which is the road linking Kathu and Koh Kaew and going past Kathu Municipal School 1, Phuket Mining Museum and Coffee in Farm restaurant.

The outage will also affect Loch Palm Golf Course, Golf Land View Village, Ban Suan Lock Palm, Ban Na Ko, Garden Villa Village and other residential communities in the area (sea map).

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-210427-8 or the PEA call centre 1129.