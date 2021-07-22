The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Kathu intersection to Phanason Private Home housing estate.
The affected areas include Kathu Municipality office, Soi Wat Kathu, Soi Kathu 3, 4, 5, and 6, Sabai Village housing estate, Kathu Thani housing estate, Kathu Municipal School 2, Soi Dara, and Red Mountain Golfclub.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
