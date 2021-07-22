Electricity outage to affect Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu tomorrow (July 23) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 July 2021, 02:40PM

The areas to be affected. Photo: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Kathu intersection to Phanason Private Home housing estate. The affected areas include Kathu Municipality office, Soi Wat Kathu, Soi Kathu 3, 4, 5, and 6, Sabai Village housing estate, Kathu Thani housing estate, Kathu Municipal School 2, Soi Dara, and Red Mountain Golfclub. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.