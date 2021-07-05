Electricity outage to affect Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu tomorrow (July 6) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Monday 5 July 2021, 04:12PM

A map showing the areas in Kathu to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (July 6). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the Kathu-Koh Kaew road, including Ban Suan Loch Palm housing estate, Golf Land View housing estate, Red Mountain Golf Club, Phanason Private Home housing estate, Soi Kathu 4 and 6, Kathu Municipal 1 school and Phuket Mining Museum. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.