The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the Kathu-Koh Kaew road, including Ban Suan Loch Palm housing estate, Golf Land View housing estate, Red Mountain Golf Club, Phanason Private Home housing estate, Soi Kathu 4 and 6, Kathu Municipal 1 school and Phuket Mining Museum.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
