The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Kathu Wittaya School to the intersection with the Kathu-Koh Kaew road.
The areas include Soi Rakchat Uthit, Hopeland housing estate, Soi Si Kor, Soi Sahakorn, Phuket Golden Ville 2, 3, 4 and 5, Soi Kathu Waterfall, Sing Thao Thani housing estate, Ban Pakdee community and Phanason Park Ville housing estate.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.
