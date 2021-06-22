Electricity outage to affect Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu tomorrow (June 23) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 June 2021, 01:03PM

The areas in Kathu to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (June 23). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Kathu Wittaya School to the intersection with the Kathu-Koh Kaew road.

The areas include Soi Rakchat Uthit, Hopeland housing estate, Soi Si Kor, Soi Sahakorn, Phuket Golden Ville 2, 3, 4 and 5, Soi Kathu Waterfall, Sing Thao Thani housing estate, Ban Pakdee community and Phanason Park Ville housing estate.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-354379 or the PEA call centre 1129.