Electricity outage to affect Kamala

PHUKET: The Patong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala tomorrow (Apr 29) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 03:06PM

A map showing the areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 29). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Route 4030, from Laem Singh Viewpoint to the InterContinental Phuket Resort. The areas to be affected, from 9am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm, are along the same Route and Soi Hua Kuan Neua, from Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel to The Trend Kamala Hotel. The areas include Phuket FantaSea, The Mamatel Boutique and the Swissotel Suites Phuket Kamala Beach. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.